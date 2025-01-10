The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,666 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 122.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,277,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $357,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,456 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,558,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,165 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 1,296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $169,386,000 after buying an additional 1,055,472 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Boeing by 15,039.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 967,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $176,073,000 after buying an additional 960,993 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,223,397,000 after buying an additional 636,594 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing stock opened at $172.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $231.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.37.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

