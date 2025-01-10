The European Equity Fund (NYSE:EEA) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.25. 9,128 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 22,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.
The European Equity Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88.
The European Equity Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from The European Equity Fund’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The European Equity Fund
About The European Equity Fund
The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
