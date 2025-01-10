The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 63 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.08, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 608,425 shares in the company, valued at $372,404,774. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,940 shares of company stock worth $13,717,979. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS traded down $19.62 on Friday, hitting $560.40. 2,815,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,201. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $582.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.27. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.07 and a twelve month high of $612.73. The firm has a market cap of $175.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $588.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

