The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,780,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,863 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.6% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $308,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,110. This trade represents a 12.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $2,163,072.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. This represents a 52.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,439 shares of company stock worth $13,317,460 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.75.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.4 %

PG stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,384,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,847,620. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $146.28 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $376.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

