The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 82 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 82.60 ($1.02), with a volume of 6063874 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84 ($1.03).

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,140.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 89.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 96.61.

Get The Renewables Infrastructure Group alerts:

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a GBX 1.87 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s payout ratio is presently -70,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Richard Morse purchased 48,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £40,142.95 ($49,394.55). 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

TRIG is an investment company whose purpose is to generate sustainable returns from a diversified portfolio of renewables infrastructure that contribute towards a net zero carbon future.

TRIG’s diversified portfolio predominantly consists of operational wind farms, solar parks and battery storage projects in the UK and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.