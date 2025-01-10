The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $13,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 5,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $8.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $329.48. 568,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $367.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $282.09 and a 12 month high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total value of $971,185.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,349.27. The trade was a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. The trade was a 35.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

