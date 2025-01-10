The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 45,996.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,497 shares during the period. Trade Desk makes up 1.2% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

Trade Desk stock traded down $2.72 on Friday, hitting $118.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,925,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,839. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.77. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $141.53.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

