The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 581.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price (down from $256.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $280.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.85.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock traded down $9.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.01. 872,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.88 and a 52 week high of $269.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,301,683.20. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total value of $2,725,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,102,211.60. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,149 shares of company stock worth $20,295,856. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.