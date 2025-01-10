Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Buys 239 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.58.

NYSE CB traded down $8.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,159,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,794. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.92. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $224.74 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

