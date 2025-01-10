Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Buys 9,979 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 201.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,742.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,969. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.51.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

