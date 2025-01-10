Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises approximately 1.8% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 112.7% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $925,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 260,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,272,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total value of $880,837.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,308,431.76. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 15,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.32, for a total value of $3,618,327.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,466.72. This represents a 56.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,532 shares of company stock worth $12,264,846 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.71.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $7.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.55. The company had a trading volume of 640,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.30 and a 1-year high of $237.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 60.90%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

