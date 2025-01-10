Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.8% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth $25,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In related news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $965,456.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,282.26. This represents a 61.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

NYSE BOOT traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.95. 874,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,427. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.67. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.35 and a one year high of $169.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.42 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.