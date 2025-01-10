Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 283.3% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.54. 3,715,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,578,764. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.96. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $52.74.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.