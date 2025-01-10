Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Trading Down 13.1% – What’s Next?

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report) was down 13.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.73. Approximately 1,246,716 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,865,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

Tilray Brands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.19.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc, a lifestyle consumer products company, engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Beverage Alcohol, Cannabis, Distribution, and Wellness.

