Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Tilray had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.34 million. Tilray’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Tilray updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $1.21. 30,857,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,809,570. Tilray has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.08.

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,360. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

