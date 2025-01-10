TotalEnergies’ (TTE) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $64.10 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $70.40.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TTE. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.3 %

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

Shares of TTE opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average of $64.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 34.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 100.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

