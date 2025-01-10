Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.55 and traded as low as C$0.45. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 70,500 shares traded.

Touchstone Exploration Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.55.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd.

