Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,885 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the average volume of 157 put options.
Evelo Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $0.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9,491.50, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.50. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08.
Evelo Biosciences Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Evelo Biosciences
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MercadoLibre: Latin America’s Digital Titan Just Got Cheaper
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Breaking Down Pegasystems, A Wedbush Top AI Pick for 2025
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Shutterstock and Getty: A $3.7 Billion Visual Content Giant
Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.