Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,885 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the average volume of 157 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $0.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9,491.50, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.50. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

