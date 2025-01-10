TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $72.55, but opened at $62.93. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $63.16, with a volume of 1,848,804 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.70.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Stock Down 13.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.61 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.25 and its 200-day moving average is $121.63.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $108.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total transaction of $1,144,623.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,180,642.53. The trade was a 12.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $93,657.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,835.20. This represents a 4.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,459 shares of company stock worth $1,802,244 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 33.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in TransMedics Group by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.