Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 686 ($8.44) and last traded at GBX 686.50 ($8.45), with a volume of 71690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 693.50 ($8.53).

TPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 800 ($9.84) to GBX 880 ($10.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($12.30) to GBX 910 ($11.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 756.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 841.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,443.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, insider Pete Redfern acquired 249,218 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 803 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £2,001,220.54 ($2,462,434.53). Also, insider Duncan Cooper bought 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 840 ($10.34) per share, for a total transaction of £24,738 ($30,439.28). 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

