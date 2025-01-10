Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Has $11.27 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 4.3% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,601,000 after buying an additional 242,536 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 377,631 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,134,000 after purchasing an additional 134,150 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $892,895,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,395,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $287.30. 4,399,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $233.43 and a 1 year high of $302.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.34.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.