Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Sells 32,675 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,675 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Davis Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,454,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,813,277. The stock has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.30 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day moving average is $62.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

