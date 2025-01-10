Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 537.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 61,494 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up 1.0% of Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,500,359 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,184,013,000 after buying an additional 893,652 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,070,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,768 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,238,477 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,107,529,000 after purchasing an additional 237,976 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,286,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $998,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,498,209 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $64.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.06 and its 200-day moving average is $70.56. The firm has a market cap of $136.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

