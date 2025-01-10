UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UBS. Bank of America assumed coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE UBS opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in UBS Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

