Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 116.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,552 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 44,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,023,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $231,499,000 after purchasing an additional 62,607 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,186,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $268,520,000 after purchasing an additional 71,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 169.8% during the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 22,009 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.80.

Union Pacific Stock Down 3.0 %

UNP stock traded down $6.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,999. The company has a market capitalization of $136.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $218.55 and a 12 month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.