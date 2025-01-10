Uniphar (LON:UPR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 166 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.09), with a volume of 9077 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173 ($2.13).

Uniphar Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 177.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 202. The company has a market capitalization of £464.13 million, a PE ratio of 1,214.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

About Uniphar

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland Uniphar plc is a diversified healthcare services business servicing the requirements of more than 200 multinational pharmaceutical and medical technology

manufacturers across three divisions – Commercial & Clinical, Product Access and Supply Chain & Retail. With a workforce of more than 2,000, the Group is active in Ireland, the UK and the Benelux.

