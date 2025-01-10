Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $76.41 and traded as low as $75.84. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $76.03, with a volume of 11,427,469 shares traded.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day moving average is $76.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLU. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 756.1% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period.

About Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

