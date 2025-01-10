Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,496,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 74,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 274,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 29,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,192,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,954,000 after purchasing an additional 50,627 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,902,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,142,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.91 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.37.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

