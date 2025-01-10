Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Fortitude Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 29,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 72.2% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,313,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,248,000 after purchasing an additional 970,325 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

