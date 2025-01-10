Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 537,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $206,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 112,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 95,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the period. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 340.5% in the 2nd quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $7.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $405.79. The stock had a trading volume of 789,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,806. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $412.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.58. The firm has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $307.85 and a 12-month high of $428.69.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

