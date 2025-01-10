Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 5,705,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 4,323,097 shares.The stock last traded at $86.23 and had previously closed at $87.69.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.05 and its 200 day moving average is $92.67. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

