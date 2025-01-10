Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,205,029 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 2,517,111 shares.The stock last traded at $77.97 and had previously closed at $77.94.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.38.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2798 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
