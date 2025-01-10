Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,205,029 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 2,517,111 shares.The stock last traded at $77.97 and had previously closed at $77.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2798 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

