Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Holdings Boosted by CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 344.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $283.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.56. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $229.03 and a 1 year high of $304.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.