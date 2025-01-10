Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Holdings Boosted by CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 344.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $283.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.56. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $229.03 and a 1 year high of $304.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
