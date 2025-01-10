Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOOG. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $5.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $364.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,149. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $269.00 and a 12-month high of $380.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $366.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

