Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Holdings Cut by Agincourt Capital Management LLC

Agincourt Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 512,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 60.3% of Agincourt Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Agincourt Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $60,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VT. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

VT traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.44. 496,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,964. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $100.14 and a 1 year high of $123.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.39.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

