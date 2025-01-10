Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 1.7% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VT. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.03. 1,090,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,941. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $100.14 and a 1-year high of $123.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

