Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 104.0% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 852.2% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.63. 2,559,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $146.67 and a 52 week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

