Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,239 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 30,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,942 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,429 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,783,000 after acquiring an additional 55,739 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $566.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $426.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $437.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $409.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,628. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $377.85 and a twelve month high of $519.88. The stock has a market cap of $105.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

