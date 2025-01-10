Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.09 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $29,224.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,612.31. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masood Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,876.62. This trade represents a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,802 shares of company stock valued at $318,875. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 419.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth about $76,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 53.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

