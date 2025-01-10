Victoria (LON:VCP) Trading 15.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 15.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 134.80 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 133.70 ($1.65). Approximately 4,375,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 4,469,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.43).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Victoria from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 64.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 116.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,494.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £154.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.89 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Victoria news, insider Gavin Petken acquired 28,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £19,984.37 ($24,590.09). Also, insider Philippe Hamers acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £80,000 ($98,437.31). 35.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Established in 1895 and listed since 1963 and on AIM since 2013 (VCP.L), Victoria PLC, is an international manufacturer and distributor of innovative flooring products. The Company, which is headquartered in Worcester, UK, designs, manufactures and distributes a range of carpet, flooring underlay, ceramic tiles, LVT (luxury vinyl tile), artificial grass and flooring accessories.

Victoria has operations in the UK, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Turkey, the USA, and Australia and employs approximately 6,750 people across 30 sites.

