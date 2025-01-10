Victoria (LON:VCP) Trading 15.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 15.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 134.80 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 133.70 ($1.65). Approximately 4,375,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 4,469,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.43).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Victoria from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Victoria
Victoria Trading Up 17.4 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Victoria news, insider Gavin Petken acquired 28,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £19,984.37 ($24,590.09). Also, insider Philippe Hamers acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £80,000 ($98,437.31). 35.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Victoria
Established in 1895 and listed since 1963 and on AIM since 2013 (VCP.L), Victoria PLC, is an international manufacturer and distributor of innovative flooring products. The Company, which is headquartered in Worcester, UK, designs, manufactures and distributes a range of carpet, flooring underlay, ceramic tiles, LVT (luxury vinyl tile), artificial grass and flooring accessories.
Victoria has operations in the UK, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Turkey, the USA, and Australia and employs approximately 6,750 people across 30 sites.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Victoria
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Driving Forward: Lucid’s Growing Sales and Gravity SUV’s Impact
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Why Amazon’s Next Earnings Could Trigger a Stock Breakout
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- With This Kind of Data, The Fed Isn’t Cutting Rates This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.