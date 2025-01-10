Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Roth Mkm Analyst Says

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $3.00 to $3.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.31% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Shares of VZLA opened at $2.04 on Friday. Vizsla Silver has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $568.65 million, a P/E ratio of -204.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vizsla Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Vizsla Silver by 142.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 28,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

