Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 9228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Voestalpine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

