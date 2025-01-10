VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VNRX. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:VNRX opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. VolitionRx has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $58.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Director Guy Archibald Innes acquired 174,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $99,615.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 617,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,738.45. This trade represents a 39.51 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cameron John Reynolds bought 139,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $79,692.27. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,117,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,920.28. This represents a 7.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 358,266 shares of company stock worth $204,212. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VolitionRx stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,900 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of VolitionRx worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

