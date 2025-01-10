Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.34 and traded as low as $5.03. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 121,231 shares traded.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.07%.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

