VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.47 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 26.24 ($0.32). VPC Specialty Lending Investments shares last traded at GBX 26.70 ($0.33), with a volume of 511,267 shares traded.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 180.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Get VPC Specialty Lending Investments alerts:

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a GBX 1.34 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. VPC Specialty Lending Investments’s payout ratio is -8,888.89%.

About VPC Specialty Lending Investments

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

Recommended Stories

