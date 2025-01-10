Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,276 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,633 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, CAP Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.81 per share, with a total value of $499,997.26. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at $716,577.05. The trade was a 230.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 566,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,485,124.40. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,412 shares of company stock worth $12,478,116 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.71. 6,716,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,841,860. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $96.18. The firm has a market cap of $744.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

