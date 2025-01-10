Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth $318,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 67.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 44,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 17,862 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8,650.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

GSY opened at $50.15 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $50.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.11.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

