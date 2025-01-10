Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARM by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,265,000 after purchasing an additional 228,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ARM by 14,351.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 812,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,670,000 after purchasing an additional 806,676 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ARM by 551.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 579,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,790,000 after buying an additional 490,415 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ARM by 186.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,279,000 after buying an additional 233,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 238,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,038,000 after buying an additional 29,686 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of ARM stock opened at $145.20 on Friday. Arm Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $188.75. The firm has a market cap of $152.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.00, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 4.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

ARM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on ARM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on ARM in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.32.

ARM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

