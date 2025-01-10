Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,156,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $130.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $112.42 and a 12 month high of $144.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

