Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Sells 737 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,718,000 after buying an additional 3,774,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,112 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $209,453,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 834.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after purchasing an additional 826,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,716,000 after purchasing an additional 523,467 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $87.69 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.67.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

